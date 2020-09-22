VIDEO: Drama As Nigerian Embassy Calls Swiss Police On Citizens

After failing to renew passports for Nigerians in Switzerland, the Nigerian Embassy allegedly called the Swiss police on its citizens.
In the video circulating online, angry and disappointed Nigerian citizens allegedly they had paid the embassy for passport renewal but did not get the service they paid for.
After hours standing at the embassy, the authorities allegedly called the police to chase them out of the premise.
They also accused of the embassy authorities of failing to learn from the country they are in.
Watch the video below;
