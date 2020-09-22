Victor Osimhen Named Fastest Player In Italian Serie A

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been named the fasted player after match day 1 in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen recorded 34.05 km per hour in his debut game against Parma.

He beat his teammate, Dries Mertens, who recorded a speed of 31.78KM.

After his debut, manager Genaro Gattusso described Osimhen as young lad who has the head of a 40-year old.

”I was struck by Osimhen’s serious attitude. He has not forgotten where he came from and the sacrifices he made.

”He built himself up on his own and I congratulate him for his will and desire.

“He is a young lad with the head of a 40-year-old. I hope he does not make mistakes and does not change his attitude,” Gattuso said.