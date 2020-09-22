Vannesa Bryant Reacts As Mother Says She Kicked Her Out Of Her House

Vannesa Bryant, the wife of late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, has broke silence after her mother, Sofia Lane, said she kicked her out of her house.

Sofia Lane made the allegation in an interview with Univision‘s El Gorda y La Flaca.

She said: “Vanessa told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She said she wanted her car immediately too.”

In response to the allegation, Vanessa Bryant accused her mother of playing the victim card and tricking the public for sympathy.

Part of her statement read: “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name.

“She has removed all her diamond jewelries, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support.

“Kobe and I supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”