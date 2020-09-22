Police Reacts To Viral Video Of Officers Assaulting A Suspect in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Commanded has reacted to the allegation of brutality by some officers during an arrest as seen in a viral video.
The police said the video had been edited to remove the part which shows the arrested suspect hurling insults at the officers.
According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer in the command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the video is aimed at tarnishing the effort of officers maintaining law and order.
“Inumanu with two other team members were deployed on a routine Stop and Search duty on Sept. 18 at Isuti Road in Egan area, Lagos State.
“The team sighted two nervous young men who took to their heels. They were chased and one Stephen Ade, 28, was arrested while his partner escaped with a micro wallet.
“Ade, practically refused arrest as captured in the video but was subdued with the aid of members of the public using minimal force, without assault from the arm bearing Inspector,” he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.