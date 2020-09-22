OPC Arrests Suspected Terrorists In Oyo Park

The Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, has said that it has arrested some suspected terrorists at the Old Oyo National Park in Oyo State.

Speaking to newsmen, the Coordinator of OPC in Oyo State, Rotimi Olumo, said that four AK47 riffles were recovered from the suspected terrorists who have been handed over to the Police Area Commander in Igbeti.

This was confirmed via a text message sent to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi.

The.message read, “On September 20, 2020, around 7pm, a combined team of the police and vigilante groups encountered bandits in the forest in the Igbeti Kisi areas in their hideout and three suspects were arrested while some escaped with bullets wounds.”

The case is now being investigated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.