NFF President, Pinnick, Plays Down Despiracy For CAF Presidency

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has shrugged off despiracy to contests for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football.

According to Pinnick, a decision of that magnitude require numerous levels of consultations which were ongoing to determine if he would contest.

Speaking at the unveiling of the official logo and brand ambassadors of the National Principals’ Cup at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, Pinnick said he is not desperate for the position.

“I’m still consulting because the CAF presidency is not a cup of tea,” the NFF president said.

“You have to ask God for direction, ask your wife because she is also a boss and if she says no it is a no. You have to ask your children, who are your immediate family, then the extended family who are the football family, the (NFF) Technical Committee, the (NFF) Congress, political stakeholders.

“After you must have gotten endorsement, you have to go to the (sports) ministry, the Presidency, and from there I need to inform my zone because I’m in WAFU B, I will also have to talk to my friends.

“We are on all those things and if it works out it is fine but if it doesn’t I might find myself with the FIFA Council. We are not doing it out of desperation but there are a lot of things people would not understand.” (The Punch)