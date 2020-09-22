JOHESU Strike: Health Workers Resume Work In Kaduna

Health workers at various federal hospitals in Kaduna resumed fully as the Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria ended its 7days nationwide warning strike.

The Chairman JOHESU National Ear Centre, Morakinyo Olajide-Rilwan said that the strike was suspended after a meeting with the national body in Abuja.

“It was suspended because it is a warning strike and we are giving 15 days before embarking on an indefinite strike.

“JOHESU made the decision following a meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), which was held on Sunday.

“Not because its demands have been resolved by the government but it is to sustain and run the public health systems.

“The JOHESU always considers patients who cannot afford to pay bills in private hospital or to go abroad.

“However, we understand that this is what government is using as our weak point without considering our demands.

“We, therefore, resolved that if we embark on indefinite strike, it will be total lockdown without allowing measures on ground for other health workers to attend to patients. (NAN)