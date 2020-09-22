I’ll Be The Last Governor To Face Southern Kaduna Crisis – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has vowed to stop the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking on ‘KadInvest 5.0’ aired on Channels Television, the governor said that his administration has been taking steps towards ending the crisis.

He said, “This is what we inherited; we inherited a legacy of ethnoreligious intolerance that had no consequences, no one was ever really punished for this, this is one problem.

“The other problem was lack of security footprint in Southern Kaduna. The third problem was that even the security agencies that were there but inadequate tended to take sides.

“We’ve taken certain steps to stop that and I want to assure you that I intend to solve this problem. We have reached a tipping point where everyone is tired. We have looked at what has encouraged the problem in the past, we are dealing with it, we are arresting people, we are prosecuting them.”