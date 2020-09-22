Getting Pregnant Is Not A Skill, Actress Ruth Kadiri Says

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to social media to urge waiting women that getting pregnant is not a skill which some are better at than others.

The actress who welcomed a baby with her husband months ago said:

“Getting pregnant is not a skill. It is not a talent that some people are better at than others. Stop beating yourself. You are not a failure and it is not your fault.

“Stop comparing your life to others. There’s no comparison between the SUN and the MOON. They shine when it’s their time.”

Back in January, Ruth Kadiri revealed that she was depressed during the period of her pregnancy.

According to her, she thought the pregnancy would affect her career as an actress.

She shared: “2019 came with more than a blessing. After my wedding I became pregnant, wasn’t sure I wanted a baby now, was so scared it will affect my career, was so scared I wouldn’t be a good mum. For unknown reasons I became depressed.

“Thanks to @judyaustin1 who made me see how blessed a woman I was, who recounted how God had blessed me over and over again. thank God for my husband who made me know I was loved. Well, it happened. A stress-free pregnancy, uncle Ben, Rosssnna, and my entire Swedish family,

“I thank you for being there for me. Reign became the top of the list of my blessings. Thanks to mummy (my mother-in-law) for loving me the way you do. Thanks to my mother ( biological mum) for standing by me. Thanks to @officialstelladimokokorkus for been a fair blogger.

“Thanks to @maryremmynjoku for being a good friend. Thanks to @iamhuk for your prayers. May we all continue to celebrate in this life and forever. Amen. @reignezerika thanks for lighting up my world with your smiles and laughter.”