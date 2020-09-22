Gareth Bale: Agent Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Real Madrid Fans

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Tottenham Hotspur player, Gareth Bale, has blasted fans of his former club, Real Madrid, for the way they treated the Wales international.

Bale recently returned to Tottenham which he left for Real Madrid back in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £85 million ($109 million).

Scoring 80 goals in 171 league appearances, Bale helped the club to win four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles in Spain.

“In my opinion, he wasn’t treated correctly for somebody who’s done so much for a great club,” Barnett told the BBC.

“I think that things were wrong. It’s hard to put one finger on it but I think somebody who has achieved what he has achieved for a club, in seven years, should have been treated better.

“I don’t want to blame anybody or go into it. I think what the fans did was disgraceful and the club didn’t help. That’s all I really want to get into.”

Barnett hopes the move will restore Bale’s love of football once he is fit for action, expected to be next month.

Bale has agreed a season-long loan at Spurs but Barnett said he hoped the forward could stay longer.

“Hopefully the subject (of returning to Real) won’t come up,” he said. “He will be so successful at Tottenham he’ll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest.”