Fight Is Over: Obaseki Extends Olive Branch To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has extended an olive branch to his main opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the just concluded Edo State governorship election.

Obaseki won the election after polling 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu who got 223,619 votes.

Speaking at INEC’s office on Tuesday, the governor beckoned on Ize-Iyamu and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, to work with his administration to move Edo forward.

He said, “To our friends and our brothers on the other side of the divide, we are one family in the pursuit to provide services and public good for our citizens.

“Our citizens have decided that as for now, they trust us more to provide them leadership. It does not mean that they do not have a role to play. It does not mean that they are not part of a family.

“I’m using this opportunity to extend hand of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his other colleagues in the All Progressives Congress to join us and work with us so that we can move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on the former chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.

“We have no malice, the only thing we disagreed on is in the approach in moving Edo forward.”