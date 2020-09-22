FG Reacts To Criticism Of National Water Resources Bill

The Federal Government has reacted to the criticism which followed the National Water Resources Bill 2020 which is before the National Assembly.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that the bill has no hidden agenda.

He advised Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the bill and not be misled by those who are trying to politicize it.

He said, “Also, we cannot rule out deliberate mischief by some of those who have been portraying the Bill as a new source of conflict.

“We are therefore using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of the Bill to avoid being misled by those who have chosen to politicise it.

“We also want to state that the Bill is for the good of the nation, and has no hidden agenda whatsoever.

“Finally, when passed into law, the National Water Resources Bill 2020 will provide for the enhancement of the Nigeria Water Sector, in line with global best practices.”

