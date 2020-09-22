Don’t Divide The Nation With Your Utterances, Mr Latin Tells Politicians

The National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPPAN), Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin has urged Nigerian leaders not to divide the country with their utterances.

Mr Latin in a statement issued on Tuesday urged religious, ethnic and political leaders to watch their tongue and always promote peaceful coexistence.

Expressing worries about the state of the nation, Mr Latin said that “it is getting clearer that Nigeria needs to be united more than ever and our leaders must play their role in ensuring that Nigerians live in peace and harmony.”

He added, “our leaders must desist from making utterances that are capable of setting the country on fire; they must always preach unity, peace and harmony.”

To him, Nigerians are not enemies to one another; rather, “our common enemy is hunger, poverty and COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We must all come together as one and fight these enemies of Nigeria because in unity lies our strength”, the actor said.