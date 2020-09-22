BBNaija: Nobody Needs Financial Assistance To Vote- Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has blasted Nigerians who have the habit of collecting money from celebtities to vote for BBNaija housemates. According to the blogger, nobody needs any finanacial assistance of any sort to vote for any housemate.

The Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ edition of the reality TV show comes to an end on Sunday with five housemates already in the grand finale and in contention for the N85m grand prize.

Housemates Laycon, Neo, Nengi, Vee and Dorathy are the survivors who mate it to the final out of the 29 housemates that started the competition.

Speaking on social media, Olunloyo said, “Nobody needs financial assistance to VOTE on #BBNaijaLockdown2020 STOP that fraudulent behaviour. If you like a contestant, vote with your money, not a Celebrity paying you to vote. It is this nonsense attitude that messed up Nigeria. Politicians paying you to vote for them.”