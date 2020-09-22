BBNaija: Nobody Needs Financial Assistance To Vote- Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has blasted Nigerians who have the habit of collecting money from celebtities to vote for BBNaija housemates. According to the blogger, nobody needs any finanacial assistance of any sort to vote for any housemate.
The Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ edition of the reality TV show comes to an end on Sunday with five housemates already in the grand finale and in contention for the N85m grand prize.
Housemates Laycon, Neo, Nengi, Vee and Dorathy are the survivors who mate it to the final out of the 29 housemates that started the competition.
Speaking on social media, Olunloyo said, “Nobody needs financial assistance to VOTE on #BBNaijaLockdown2020 STOP that fraudulent behaviour. If you like a contestant, vote with your money, not a Celebrity paying you to vote. It is this nonsense attitude that messed up Nigeria. Politicians paying you to vote for them.”
Nobody needs financial assistance to VOTE on #BBNaijaLockdown2020
STOP that fraudulent behavior. If you like a contestant, vote with your money not a Celebrity paying you to vote. It is this nonsense attitude that messed up Nigeria. Politicians paying you to vote for them.
— Dr Kemi Olunloyo🎙️#Kemitalks (@KemiOlunloyo) September 21, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.