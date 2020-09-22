Atiku Dismisses Report Of Being Under US Watchlist

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has described as false a report that he and some members of his family are under a US watchlist.

The report had stated that some transactions by Atiku were flagged as suspicious by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, FinCEN, an agency of the United States Department of Treasury.

Denying the claim made in the report, Atiku through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said that he and his family members are not under any watchlist.