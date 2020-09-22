​Carabao Cup: Leyton Orient Vs Tottenham As Players Contract Covid-19

Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie between Leyton Orient and Tottenham has been called off because a number of O’s players have coronavirus, reports BBCSport.

Several members of Orient’s first-team squad returned positive tests after Saturday’s draw against Mansfield.

Discussions are ongoing over the implications of not holding the third-round match on Tuesday, with a further update to be provided in due course.

Premier League club Spurs are in action in the Europa League on Thursday.

The decision to call off the match was announced just two hours before the scheduled 18:00 BST kick-off at the Breyer Group Stadium. [TB]