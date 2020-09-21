Wike Thanks Edo People For Ending Godfatherism

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, thanked the good people of Edo State for ending godfatherism in the state.

Wike who was the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship election said this while reacting to Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the just-concluded Edo State governorship election.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, Wike commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting a free and fair election in the state and also the police for providing security.

Wike tweeted: “The conduct of INEC and the Police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

“I commend the people of Edo State for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South Region is now completely PDP.

“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us.

“I thank the people of the State for their prayers that led to the Edo State victory.” [Daily Post]