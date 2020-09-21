We Must Live Together As Brothers, Sisters, Buhari Tells Kaduna People

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people of Kaduna State to live together as brothers and sisters in order for development to take place.

He gave the advice while speaking at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit.

“We must live together as brothers and sisters because, without peace, development cannot take place”, Buhari said.

Speaking further, the President commended Kaduna State for being the new destination of investment in Nigeria.

“These efforts have received just recognition in the response of the business community which has put in new investments in the state,” he said.

He noted that the creation of jobs and the increase in the Internally Generated Revenues of states will help in the development of the country.