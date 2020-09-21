Tinubu Speaks On Alleged Reaction To Edo Election

APC chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied making any statement in reaction to the loss recorded by his party in the Edo State governorship election.

A statement had quoted Tinubu saying that the defeat recorded in Edo is an indication that members of the APC are not gods.

The former governor of Lagos State has now dissociated himself from the statement which surfaced on social media.

His spokesman, Tunde Rahman, said: “Please disregard any post to the effect that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has spoken on the Edo elections. The said statement is a fake one. It’s the antics of social media merchants of fake and unsubstantiated statements.

“It did not come from Asiwaju. Those who know Asiwaju would recall that it’s not in his character to rush to issue statements. At the appropriate time, His Excellency Asiwaju will speak on the Edo election. Thank you.”