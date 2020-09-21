Ronaldo Will Be Rested This Season – Juventus Manager, Pirlo

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will be rested this season.

Pirlo made this known after Ronaldo helped Juventus beat Sampdoria 3-0 in their first game of the 2020/2019 Serie A season.

Speaking after the game, Pirlo said that Ronaldo will be rested in games of less importance to the club.

“We’re thinking about [how to use Ronaldo] and talked it over,” He told Sky Sport Italia after the match.

“He is not tired yet, as we just started, but when we come up to less important games, we will try to give him a rest.

“He’s a very intelligent guy who knows his body very well, so he is aware of when it is time to rest or to step it up. When he will play depends on him.”

Reacting to the win against Sampdoria, Ronaldo tweeted: “It’s always good to start the season with a win!

“Well done, team.”