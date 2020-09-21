Ooni Of Ife Goes Into Seclusion Ahead Of Olojo Festival

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has moved into Ile Mole, Iremo Quarters, Ile-Ife, where he will be secluded there for seven days.

This is in preparation for the ancient Olojo Festival which will kick off soon.

Ooni who reportedly left his palace in a white attire will not grant any audience all through his seclusion.

The monarch said that he will use the period of the seclusion to seek God’s help over the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am going into seclusion; I am going into fasting and prayer in the ways of our ancestors. We are gradually winning the war against coronavirus and we must indeed be thankful because we are not superior to those countries being crippled by this pandemic.

“After the seven-day seclusion, there follows the climax of it, which is the procession of the sacred Aare crown with which, we will pray for the entire nation and humanity”, the Ojaja II said.