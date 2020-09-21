Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: Edo People Voted Against Injustice – Okorocha

The senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the people of Edo State who voted in the just concluded governorship election did so against injustice.

The election was won by Governor Godwin Obaseki while his main challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, came second.

In reaction, Okorocha who spoke to journalists after the election said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, risks implosion if the party’s leadership fails to address issues threatening it.

Okorocha: “I will not congratulate the PDP, I will congratulate the Edo people. I congratulate them for standing up against injustice because the people that voted for Obaseki are not only PDP, even people in the APC voted for him.

“They want to stand up for injustice, Edo people are not docile, they know what they want and how they want it.”