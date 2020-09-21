Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo Conferred With Chieftaincy Title

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has announced that he has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.
The actor was coronated the Ikuku of Amumara Town, Mbaise, Imo State.
Sharing on Instagram, Alexx Ekubo advised people to henceforth address him as chief.
He shared: “Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – have just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just-concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival).
“Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State
“Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m.
“Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nickname”. #IgboAmaka
Quick Bio Update: Chief Ikuku”
View this post on Instagram
Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival). Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m. Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nick name”. #IgboAmaka 🌪🌪🌪
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.