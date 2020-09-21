Nollywood Actor, Alexx Ekubo Conferred With Chieftaincy Title

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has announced that he has been conferred with a chieftaincy title.

The actor was coronated the Ikuku of Amumara Town, Mbaise, Imo State.

Sharing on Instagram, Alexx Ekubo advised people to henceforth address him as chief.

He shared: “Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – have just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just-concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival).

“Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State

“Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m.

“Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nickname”. #IgboAmaka

Quick Bio Update: Chief Ikuku”