No Relationship Is Worth Forcing, Says Kate Henshaw

Nollywood star, Kate Henshaw, has warned her fans on social media that if anyone has to force a relationship, then it is not worth it.

She made this known on Monday via her official Twitter account.

“If you have to force any “ship” then it’s not worth it. Trust me. Find the strength to walk away from any situation that brings down your self-worth… That is if you have self-worth in the first place… If you know, you know.” the tweet read.