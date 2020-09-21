Nasarawa Gov Confirms Release Of 26 Kidnapped FRSC Officials

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has confirmed the release of the 26 kidnapped officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday.

Governor Sule said the recent release of the remaining batch of seven officials has led to the complete freedom of the FRSC operatives that were abducted last week.

Three of the officials had earlier been rescued by security personnel on September 15, a day after 10 officers of the corps were seized in an attack by suspected bandits.

“All the twenty-something officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps that were kidnapped, all of them were released yesterday.

“I want to thank all the security (agencies) and those that have worked very hard to ensure that we achieve that feat.

“I want to thank them for all the efforts they are making to ensure that Nasarawa remains safe,” the governor said.

The officials were travelling for a training programme at FRSC Academy in Udi when they were attacked by suspected bandits

(Channels TV)