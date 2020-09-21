Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that he is happy to beal Chelsea now before their imminent improvement, after their 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

However, he admits they caught Chelsea at the right time with the new-look team yet to gel.

He said, “I liked the performance a lot. We are not playing for two things: three points and showing everybody ‘you better be ready when we arrive’ or whatever. That is not us. The next game will be incredibly difficult immediately for their own reasons because Arsenal are obviously flying for a few months already.

“It will be really tough, but for ourselves, if we feel the way we play with adaptations, with improvements, with developments, it made us successful and will make us successful if we really throw it consistently onto the pitch. So, a Chelsea game away will be for the next 500 years one of the most difficult games you can ever play – and it will become even more difficult now when for Chelsea all of the things settle. That’s clear. For today, it was difficult enough for us but we did it and I am happy about that.”