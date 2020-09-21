Jegede Congratulates Obaseki, Asks Ondo Voters To Choose Good Governance

The Osun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki over his victory in the Edo State governorship election.

Jegede said that the victory shows that the people of Edo have taken the PDP as a credible alternative.

This is contained in statement issued by the Head, Media Research of his Campaign Organisation, Samuel Fasua.

“I express personal joy at the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; particularly for the fact that it symbolised Nigerians’ disenchantment with the ensuing poor leadership under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their conviction that a PDP government is the credible alternative.”

He said that the PDP is a party which doesn’t pander to godfatherism but grassroot oriented.

“Governor Obaseki is now vindicated, having taken a bold step in coming over to the PDP, a political party that cherishes the masses; that is grassroots-oriented, and that does not pander to godfatherism.

“We rejoice with him and the government and good people of Edo State, for this unequivocal rejection of the slave masters, through the sanctity of the vote,” he enthused.

Jegede said that the people of Ondo are ready to exercise their right to determine who governs them just as it was done in Edo State.

“What has taken place in Edo thus beckons on our good people of Ondo State, to bear their destiny in their hands, by similarly rejecting these feudal lords posing as democratic leaders, and elect the PDP in the October 10 governorship election.

“Our people should, in unison, make their choice known through the coming election, that they choose good governance and reject bad leadership,” he admonished.