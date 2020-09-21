Ikpeazu Reacts As Unknown Gunmen Attack Security Agents, Steal Firearms

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has reacted to the attacks on security operatives by yet to be identified men who dispossessed them of their guns.

In a statement issued by the Honorable Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the governor urged security agencies to apprehend their culprits immediately.

He also advised law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties as Government has activated all necessary security protocols to protect lives and property.

“Parents and guardians are also advised to warn and monitor their children to ensure they do not engage in criminal activities as the long arm of the law will surely catch up with anyone involved in criminal activities.

”All suspicious movements and persons should be promptly reported to the Abia State Police Command via this number; 0803 541 5405.

”Also, law abiding citizens are advised to go about their normal duties as Government has activated all necessary security protocols to protect lives and property of all citizens and residents,” he said.