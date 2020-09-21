I Don’t Understand Why APC Lost Edo Election – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that he doesn’t know why the All Progressives Congress, APC, lost the Edo State election.

According to El-rufai who spoke on Channels Television, the opinion polls before the election showed that the APC would win.

He made this known days after Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared the winner of the election.

He said, “We (APC) would have loved to win and quite frankly, I was optimistic up to three weeks ago; the polls indicated that we were going to win. I don’t know what happened in the last three weeks of the campaign.

“As you know, a large number of voters make up their minds in the last two weeks of the election. Many voters decide no matter what happens, this is how I am voting but most people want to wait and make up their minds in the last two weeks.

“Three weeks ago, the polls clearly showed that APC was going to win but the result came out differently from what we expected. Obaseki has won, that’s it. You can’t go into an election without the possibility of losing.

“The election was reasonably decent. We were all worried about violence but there was very little violence or none at all.”