Good leadership: We All Have Role To Play, Obasanjo Tells Nigerians

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians have a role to play in order to get the country where it should be.

Obasanjo made this known when he was conferred with a leadership award by the Treasure House Of God Church, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former president pointed that it is Nigerians, not those from abroad, that will take the country to where it should be.

Obasanjo said: “If we are talking about leadership in Nigeria, there is still a lot to continue to do for the country, and for those of us who have enjoyed the privilege of the position we have attained, we must not shirk in our responsibility of the duty that still lies ahead. You and I, and everybody who is here now know that Nigeria is not where it should be.

“And who will put Nigeria where it should be? Not people from America, not people from Europe, not people from Asia; it’s you and me here in Nigeria. And if we fail to do what we should do, if we fail to say what we should say, when we should do it and when we should say it, we will be liable. We will be liable here, we will be liable hereafter. My prayer is that the responsibility that God has given to us, by keeping us alive, we will live up to it”.