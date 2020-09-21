Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife, Nicole Young, Accused Of Draining Bank Acc.

Nicole Young, Dr Dre’s estranged wife has been accused of draining the primary business account dry by her husband’s Record One recording studio company.
Record One which is operated by an LLC with Dre, Nicole and a guy named Larry Chatman as officers was founded in 2015.
However as Nicole and Dre’s divorce gets more intense, an investigation into the alleged wrongdoing of the ace music producer’s estranged wife has been launched. Attorney Ed McPherson who reps the LLC that operates Record One, also attached a check which backs claim of Nicole decimating the company’s bank account last month to the tune of $363,571.85.
Nicole who is asked to return the cash she allegedly took no later than a week from Tuesday, is accused of “blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds,” as well as a breach of her fiduciary duties.
However reacting to this, Nicole’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman told TMZ;
“This is just a low-grade PR stunt by Andre and his team to try to change the fact that he was caught red-handed and sued for trying to cheat Nicole out of community property to which she is entitled. There is no question that Nicole had both the legal right to have taken this action and Andre’s team is well aware of this fact. Any suggestion she did something untoward is preposterous and pathetic.”
