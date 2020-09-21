BBNaija: Nengi Speaks On Erica, Kiddwaya Relationship Being Fake

Nengi has revealed that the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya in the BBNaija reality TV show was real.
She made this known on Sunday after the eviction of her love interest, Ozo.
Neo had approached her by expressing doubt in the realness of the relationship between Erica and Kiddwaya who are now evicted.
In response, Nengi said, “Erica told me that I was not the problem in their relationship. Her feelings for Kiddwaya was very real.
“Erica told me severally that she likes Kiddwaya, so, that can’t be debated upon.”
Nengi, Neo, Laycon and Vee are the housemates left in the BBNaija reality TV show.
