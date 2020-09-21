BBNaija: Laycon Reacts After Surprise Qualification For Final

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon has reacted after surviving final eviction to clinch a spot in the final of the show.

Dorathy, Vee, Nengi and Neo also made it to the final of the show billed for next Sunday.

After Sunday night live eviction, Laycon speaking to housemates, expressed shock that he was still in the house.

According to him, he is a nobody and an artiste who was struggling in Lagos but now a finalist.

Laycon said: “Who am I to have made it this far.

“I’m just one artiste in Lagos that got rejected during my IT days even with my CV.

“I’m a nobody but I’m in the finale. Thank God.”

One of the five finalists in the Lockdown house will emerge winner of the BBNaija season 5 and go home with grand prize worth N85m next Sunday.