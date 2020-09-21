Home » BBNaija: I’m A Nobody But I’m In The Final – Laycon

BBNaija: I’m A Nobody But I’m In The Final – Laycon

By - 1 hour on September 21, 2020

Laycon

Laycon has described himself as a nobody after he made it to the final of the 2020 edition of the popular reality TV show, BBNaija.

He had escaped Sunday night’s eviction show which saw Trikytee and a strong contender, Ozo, exit the BBNaija house.

The housemates who made it to the final are Dorothy, Nengi, Vee, Neo, and Laycon.

In a discussion with housemates after the eviction show, Laycon wondered how he got to the final

He said: “Who am I to have made it this far.

“I’m just one artiste in Lagos that got rejected during my IT days even with my CV.

“I’m a nobody but I’m in the finale. Thank God.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.