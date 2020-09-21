BBNaija: I’m A Nobody But I’m In The Final – Laycon

Laycon has described himself as a nobody after he made it to the final of the 2020 edition of the popular reality TV show, BBNaija.
He had escaped Sunday night’s eviction show which saw Trikytee and a strong contender, Ozo, exit the BBNaija house.
The housemates who made it to the final are Dorothy, Nengi, Vee, Neo, and Laycon.
In a discussion with housemates after the eviction show, Laycon wondered how he got to the final
He said: “Who am I to have made it this far.
“I’m just one artiste in Lagos that got rejected during my IT days even with my CV.
“I’m a nobody but I’m in the finale. Thank God.”
