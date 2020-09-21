BBNaija: Don’t Take Advantage Of Ex-housemates- Emma Nyra Warns

Nigerian singer, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, porpularly called Emma Nyra, has warned Nigerian celebrities against taking advantage of former BBNaija housemates.

The Lockdown edition of the reality TV show moves to grand finale on Sunday having seen about 15 contestants already evicted since the start of the show.

However, in an attempt to protect the already evicted housemates, the singer-songerwriter, actress and model, took to her official Twitter account to warn celebs.

Please make sure the housemates including the men but especially the women who leave the house are not taken advantage of by other people, especially celebrities who don’t have good intentions for them. This industry can be especially cruel and they deserve all the support — Emma Nyra (@EmmaNyra) September 21, 2020

The housemates that have made it to the grand finale are Laycon, Nengi, Vee, Neo and Dorathy.