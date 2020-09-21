APC’s Okorocha Congratulates Edo People For Standing Against Injustice

All Progressives Congress senator, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to his party’s loss in the governorship election held in Edo state on September 19.

The former Governor of Imo state who noted that the people of Edo State revolted against injustice in the recently concluded governorship, also alleged that his party has failed to address some issues threatening its sustenance.

Okorocha told newsmen;

“I will not congratulate the PDP, I will congratulate the Edo people. I congratulate them for standing up against injustice because the people that voted for Obaseki are not only PDP, even people in the APC voted for him.

“They want to stand up for injustice, Edo people are not docile, they know what they want and how they want it.”

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP polled 307,955 votes to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC who polled 223,619 votes.