Wike Warns INEC Against Declaring Edo Election Inconclusive

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against declaring the Edo State governorship election inconclusive.

Wike stated this during a press briefing on Saturday just hours after the election.

The governor who commended authorities for the non-violent election, warned that there’s nothing anybody can do to the decision by the Edo people.

“We do not expect the election to be 100 % perfect and there was no report of violence so far, but I’m still worried.

“INEC should move straight to the coalition Centre which is the critical aspect of this election before I can actually say INEC has done well or not.

“We do not want a situation of inconclusive elections. The people have made their decision, and there is nothing anyone can do, so I will also urge the stakeholders to be vigilant and remain calm,” Wike added.

Meanwhile, INEC has blamed the delay in the collation of results at state level on the delay in the counting of results at the local government level.