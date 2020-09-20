What Ganduje’s Aide Said About Outcome Of Edo Election

Salihu Tanko Yankasai, a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reacted to the outcome of the Edo election which took place on Saturday.

Results collated from 11 Local Government Areas in Edo State shows PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, leading his main opponent Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

In reaction, Yankasai said that the election which still has results in collation is an important lesson for the APC.

He also said that the party needs to do some soul searching if it must survive.

“The outcome of #EdoElection has some important lessons for APC as a party, not just in Edo but equally at the centre.

“But most importantly, the outcome has some insights into the future of the party as well. Let’s look inwards and outwards and do some soul searching for our survival,” Yakasai wrote.