What Ganduje’s Aide Said About Outcome Of Edo Election

Salihu Tanko Yankasai, a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reacted to the outcome of the Edo election which took place on Saturday.
Results collated from 11 Local Government Areas in Edo State shows PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, leading his main opponent Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the APC.
In reaction, Yankasai said that the election which still has results in collation is an important lesson for the APC.
He also said that the party needs to do some soul searching if it must survive.
“The outcome of #EdoElection has some important lessons for APC as a party, not just in Edo but equally at the centre.
“But most importantly, the outcome has some insights into the future of the party as well. Let’s look inwards and outwards and do some soul searching for our survival,” Yakasai wrote.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.