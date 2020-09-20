Van De Beek Slams Man United Teammates Over 3-1 Loss To Crystal Palace

Donny Van De Beek has slammed his Manchester United teammates for the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The game which is United’s first in the EPL this season was played at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Crystal Palace got a two goal lead through efforts by Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

Van De Beek who came from the bench put one back to help United fight for a draw only for Zaha to get his second on the night which made the game end 3-1

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Van De Beek said: “That was not good enough today. Last week in training, it looked really good. There was lots of quality and we played fast but today we played too slowly.

“First match for the club, a day you want to win. It doesn’t matter how, you want to win and I’m really disappointed that we lost 3-1 at home, that’s really bad.

“I think against an opponent like Crystal Palace you need to speed up the game to create something. That was not good enough.”