Stay Vigilant As Results Trickle In, Peter Obi Tells Edo People

The 2019 vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi, has advised the people of Edo State to stay vigilant as the results from the governorship election trickle in.

Obi advised the voters to ensure that the ballots are adequately collated.

His tweet read: “People of Edo, you’ve done well by defying all odds to cast your votes. Now is the time for vigilance, to ensure that the ballots are adequately collated and the winner announced accordingly.

“The defence of our democracy is a collective responsibility.“

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is mounting pressure on INEC officials to alter the Edo State governorship election results.

The PDP said that the pressure by the APC is being mounted in various parts of the state.

This is according to a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party.