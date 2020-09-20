Omotola Cries Out After This Happened On Her Instagram Page

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has cried out over inappropriate activities recorded on her Instagram page.

In a post calling out the social media platform, Omotola said that posts she makes don’t deliver after she sends them.

She also revealed that she has been seeing people on her feed whom she doesn’t follow.

“Dear Instagram, what is going on with my page? 1. Most of my posts stay “sending” till they disappear. 2. I keep seeing thousands following, but they seem never to reach my numbers. 3. I keep seeing people I don’t even follow, all over my feed…and many more.” Omotola wrote.

The 42-year-old recently contracted COVID-19 which she has now recovered from.

She tweeted then “Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, I contracted Covid-19. I have been ill and now getting better. More details of this soon.”