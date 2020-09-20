Kaduna Monarch, Emir Shehu Idris Of Zazzau Dies At 84

A Kaduna State monarch, Alhaji Shehu Idris, the 18th Emir of Zazzau and the Chairman, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs has died.



The Waziri of Zazzau, Malam Ibrahim Muhammad, confirmed the emir’s death to the News Agency of Nigeria in Zaria.

The Emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 84. Shehu Idris was coronated the Emir of Zazzau on February 15, 1975, and has ruled Zazzau emirate for 45 years, before his death.

However, the cause of death of the late Emir has not been made public.