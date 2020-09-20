Ibadan Poly Sacks Lecturer For Inappropriate Conduct

The Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Saturday, said it has sacked Mr Ajadi Omothosho, a lecturer in the Dept. of Urban and Regional Planning for alleged misconduct.



The institution made this known in a letter titled, ‘The Polytechnic, Ibadan terminates the appointment of Chief Lecturer,’ signed by the Registrar/Secretary to Council, Mrs Fawale M.T, and made available to journalists on Saturday.

It stated that the lecturer’s actions “resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of The Polytechnic, Ibadan”.

The letter of termination, dated September 15, read in part, “You will recall that you were engaged in inappropriate behaviour and a poorly managed relationship with your former student.

“These resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of your employer, The Polythenic, Ibadan.

“You will also recall your responses and appearances before the investigation panel and senior staff disciplinary committee that looked into the above matters.

“After careful consideration of the issues above, the Governing Council found you guilty as your actions and activities amount to misconduct.

“The Governing Council, therefore, approves the immediate terminations of your appointment with effect from Friday, September 11. You are to hand over all properties of the institution in your possession to your Head of Department.”