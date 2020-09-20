I Won’t Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant Of Kano Singer – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he won’t hesitate to sign the death warrant against singer Yahaya Sharif-Aminu.

A Sharia court had ordered the execution of the singer who is accused of blasphemy due to a song he released.

The death sentence drew a wild criticism from Nigerians with the United Kingdom also condemning it.

However Ganduje who spoke on Thursday said that the singer has 30 days to appeal the sentence or he will approve it.

“Kano State government has accepted the judgement passed on blasphemy. Also, the Kano State government has accepted the provision of the constitution of Nigeria that the person who is convicted has a right to appeal,” the governor said.

“And while he is appealing, the governor has no right to sign the warrant until all the right of appeal are exhausted up to the Supreme Court.

“We assure the people of Kano that once all the means have been exhausted and the death penalty has been confirmed by the highest court of the Federation, that is the Supreme Court, the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje would not waste time. I will sign the warrant for the execution of this judgement.

“Also if after 30 days , the convicted person does not appeal his case and there is no evidence that he has appealed the case, then the governor of Kano State also would sign the execution order.”