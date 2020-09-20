I Have Zero Tolerance For Nonsense, Biodun Okeowo Tells Trolls

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty has said that she doesn’t have time for nonsense and won’t tolerate trolls on social media.

Sharing on her instagram page, Biodun Okeowo revealed what she will do to trolls who write nonsense on her page.

“How I laugh and turn my back at things that could take away that beautiful smile of mine. I’ve got no energy for negativity… just continue sogbo elenu ,elenu razor….continue to open fake accounts to troll.

My God is bigger than all of you. I’ve got zero worries. Write nonsense and I’ll restrict you with immediate alacrity, zero tolerance for nonsense. Call me Oluaye restriction…”

Biodun Okeowo recently revealed that her major source of income is not her acting career.

She revealed that brands pay her a lot to appear as their ambassador.