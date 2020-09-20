EPL: Owen Predicts Outcome Of Chelsea Vs Liverpool

Former England International, Michael Owen has predicted the outcome of the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea goes into the game on the back of a 3-1 win against Brighton.

Liverpool who had a thrilling 4-3 win against Leeds United will be visitors at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

“This is clearly the stand-out fixture of Matchday 2 and I can’t wait to watch these fiercely competitive rivals go head-to-head.

“If there is one certainty in this match, it’s that there will be goals!

“I fancy an entertaining, end to end clash between the two sides with honours even at the final whistle. 2-2 for me,” Owen told BetVictor.