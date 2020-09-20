Edo Polls: APC’s Ize-Iyamu Congratulates PDP AFter Defeat

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has congratulated the opposition party after losing the Edo State governorship election.
Ize-Iyamu conceded to defeat and tweeted his congratulatory message to the PDP on his Twiwtter handle.
Recall that moments ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared for APC governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the poll on Sunday afternoon.
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who announced the result of the election, said Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ize-Iyamu, who got 223,619 votes.
Reacting via his Twitter handle, Ize-Iyamu wrote, “Edo people has decided, we thank you all! Congratulations to the opposition party! They have won! Election no be war. It’s time to work more harder for the next 4 years. Congratulations.”
See the tweet below:
Edo people has decided, We thank you all!
Congratulations to the Opposition party! They have won!
Election no be war.
It's time to work more harder for the next 4years.
Congratulations.#EdoDecides2020 #EdoDecides #EdoElection
— Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (@ize_osagie) September 20, 2020
