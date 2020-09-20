Edo Poll: Obaseki Loses Hands Down In Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Godwin Obaseki has lost at the polling unit of party’s former National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

All Progressives Congress’ candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu defeated Obaseki who had no vote in the unit – Polling Unit 1, Ward 10, Uzairue Northeast, Estako West Local Government Area.

Ize-Iyamu won the polling unit with a total of 1201 votes while ADP had just one vote.

See results below:

Result Of Poll From Oshiomhole’s Unit: Polling Unit 1, Ward 10, Uzairue Northeast, Estako West LGA

APC – 1201

PDP – 0 (nil)

ADP- 1

Void vote: 9

Registered votes: 1844

Unused Paper: 633