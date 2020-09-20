Edo Poll: Obaseki Loses Hands Down In Oshiomhole’s Polling Unit

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Godwin Obaseki has lost at the polling unit of party’s former National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.
All Progressives Congress’ candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu defeated Obaseki who had no vote in the unit – Polling Unit 1, Ward 10, Uzairue Northeast, Estako West Local Government Area.
Ize-Iyamu won the polling unit with a total of 1201 votes while ADP had just one vote.
See results below:
Result Of Poll From Oshiomhole’s Unit: Polling Unit 1, Ward 10, Uzairue Northeast, Estako West LGA
APC – 1201
PDP – 0 (nil)
ADP- 1
Void vote: 9
Registered votes: 1844
Unused Paper: 633
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.