Edo: PDP Accuses APC Of Pressuring INEC To Change Results

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is mounting pressure on INEC officials to alter the Edo State governorship election results.

The PDP said that the pressure by the APC is being mounted in various parts of the state.

This is according to a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

He said: “We have been informed that the INEC Chairman has come under intense pressure from the APC to allow the replacement of results declared in the riverine areas of Edo State in order to jerk up figures for the APC.

“The PDP has also observed that INEC’s virtual portal is increasingly becoming unstable. We also have information on ploys being undertaken to replace results in Fugar and other adjoining local governments, all in Edo North.”

The party appealed to INEC Chairman not to “fall for this pressure in the interest of the unity and cohesion of our country.

“We have the results as already declared in the various polling units and we urge INEC to confine itself to these results already declared by its officials at the polling units.

“We invite Nigerians to closely monitor results being declared on the INEC virtual portal to ensure the wishes of the people of Edo State are not altered overnight.”