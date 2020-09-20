Edo Elections: Obaseki Describes Victory As ‘Triumph Over Godfatherism’

Following the declaration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the Edo elections, he has described his re-election as “triumph over godfatherism”.

Speaking moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner on Sunday, the governor commended the Edo people for his re-election.

He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”