Edo Elections: Obaseki Describes Victory As ‘Triumph Over Godfatherism’

Following the declaration of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the Edo elections, he has described his re-election as “triumph over godfatherism”.
Speaking moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner on Sunday, the governor commended the Edo people for his re-election.
He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.
“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.